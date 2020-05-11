OTR homicide suspect arrested, faces judge

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The suspect accused of killing a 29-year-old man in Over-the-Rhine earlier this month is under arrest and made his first court appearance Tuesday.
Shalaby Keys, 38, is accused of shooting Michael Nixson during a dice game in the 1700 block of Republic Street on May 1, according to his criminal complaint.
Nixson was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center and died May 6, according to Cincinnati police.
Keys was arrested Monday morning and charged with causing Nixson’s death, police said in a tweet.
As of Tuesday morning, Keys was still just charged with felonious assault in connection with the shooting, but upgraded charges are expected, police said.
FOX19 NOW has a crew in court Tuesday and will update this story throughout the day.
