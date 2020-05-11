Record sales for Pure Romance amid coronavirus pandemic

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Pure Romance sales are spiking amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Sales jumped 88% in March, and the Cincinnati-based romance enhancement company said Monday they continue to see record product sales this spring as couples follow stay at home directives from local and state governments.
“During this time, we’ve seen the world take time to focus on relationships, sexual health and self-care,” said Patty Brisben, founder of Pure Romance. “We are grateful that so many couples are turning to Pure Romance to spice up their connections and take advantage of this time at home.”
Pure Romance is the world’s largest and fastest-growing woman-to-woman direct seller of relationship-enhancement products.
Latest year-to-date sales figures show that company-wide retail sales jumped 41% over April of 2019 and were up 19% from sales in March, a 60% increase over the same period last year, company officials said.
Breaking down by products: bath and beauty sales increased 28% from last year, intimate product sales were up 56% and lingerie sales increased by a whopping 160%.
In just the two-week period at the end of April, bedroom toy sales increased 95% over sales during the same time in 2019.
“I credit our more than 30,000 consultants who have been able to flip their business model during ‘social distancing’ from in-person sales to on-line parties,” said Chris Cicchinelli, president and CEO of Pure Romance.
“Our company always has utilized technology, including live streaming meetings and interviews, to keep our staff engaged, and now our consultants are using that same technology to keep in touch with their clients and expand their contacts.”
