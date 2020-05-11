Salvation Army thrift store closes for good in Tri-State

WEST CHESTER TWP. (FOX19) - A Tri-State Salvation Army store is closed for good.
The Salavation Army Family Thrift Store on Tylersville Road in West Chester Township will not reopen due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the nonprofit organization.
The first priority of the store was to raise funds to continue offering rehabilitation programs to people in need at no-cost, but the current financial crisis, due in large part to the virus “has made supporting these programs through this store impossible,” the Salvation Army said in a news release.
The store also worked in concert with The Salvation Army’s social services office, providing clothing, furniture and bargain goods to families in need through a cooperative voucher system.
“The decision to close the store was not made lightly,” says Captain Kenneth Cleveland, who oversees the thrift store, “but after much review, it seems to be the most responsible choice.”
Every effort is being made to refer current employees of the store to open positions at other Salvation Army centers, according to the news release.
The thrift store has operated for the past seven years just west of Interstate 75 in a building that used to hold Sears Appliance and Hardware.
The Salvation Army’s location on Center Hill Avenue in College Hill will now work to fill the void.
“The store did provide great value to many families in need,” says Major Herbert Carter, who oversees The Salvation Army’s social services office in College Hill. “Although the store is leaving, The Salvation Army isn’t going anywhere. We’re still absolutely committed to meeting needs by serving this community.”
The Salvation Army also has a service office and store on Park Avenue in Norwood and other stores in areas such as Eastgate and Delhi Township.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, many Salvation Army locations suspended pickups in March and only select locations are accepting drop-offs.
You are urged to hang on to your donations.
The Salvation Army says they hope to resume full services as soon as possible.
