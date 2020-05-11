Sunny but cool for your Monday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Over the next several days high pressure will build in and provide quiet but cool weather. As a result, look for some patchy frost once again Tuesday morning as most of the area will be under a Frost Advisory.
Expect partly cloudy skies Monday with high temps near 54 degrees.
Tuesday will see more of the same, while Wednesday will see highs creep into the low 60′s.
We do warm up as head towards the weekend with temperatures back above normal in the upper 70s. From Thursday into the weekend, the atmosphere becomes a bit unsettled with rain and thunder chances each day.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.