Two adults killed in Robertson County house fire

MT. OLIVET, Ky. (FOX19) - An investigation is underway into a fatal house fire Monday morning in Robertson County.
Kentucky State Police say they received a call about the fire around 4 a.m. from a person passing by the home in the 900 block of U.S. 62.
First responders arrived at the scene and located two deceased adults inside.
Their identities have not been released pending identification.
State police detectives are working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.
They say nothing suggests foul play at this time.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.