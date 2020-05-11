VIDEO: Tri-State first responders create ‘loving’ tribute for Class of 2020

BLUE ASH, Ohio (FOX19) - Several fire, police and EMS departments recently teamed up to create a video for the graduating class of a Tri-State high school.
Blue Ash, Montgomery and Sycamore Township first responders brought their vehicles to the Sycamore Football Stadium recently to honor the school’s Class of 2020 with a formation of ladder trucks, ambulances and police cars.
“We really wanted to show local students some love in these challenging times,” Blue Ash Fire Chief Chris Theders said. “They may be focusing on what they don’t have right now, like typical high school events, but we wanted to show them that what they do have is support from their local first responders.”
Fire hoses were placed on the ground to form a large “2020” between the ladder trucks.
The stadium was lit and the scoreboard display read, “Class of 2020, tonight we honor you!”
Drone footage captured the visually stunning display.
