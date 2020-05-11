WATCH LIVE: Hamilton Co. to discuss guidance for businesses reopening

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman will be answering questions about “Responsible Restart Ohio” and the guidance for businesses reopening.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, Hamilton County has 1,757 cases and 101 deaths.
On Friday, County Commissioner Denise Driehaus said starting this week, small businesses will be able to apply for forgivable loans for up to $10,000 per business. The goal is to help small businesses that didn’t get federal assistance.
It will be available using $5 million in federal CARES Act funding.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced reopening plans for the state’s restaurants and salons Thursday.
Hair salons, nail salons and barbershops can open on May 15.
For bars and restaurants, outside dining will begin on May 15 and inside dining on May 21.
