Children of missing Middletown woman still searching for answers 4 years later

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Mother’s Day is supposed to be a day of celebration. But for the children of Brandy English, it’s a grim reminder of what happened four years ago.
English went missing on May 11, 2016. Her children are still waiting to learn what happened to her,.
“It’s pretty rough,” Heidi Miller, Brandy’s daughter, told FOX19 NOW.
“It’s sad because she’s not here wit us, and it sucks that we never get to see her no more, and everything else,” Hunter English, Brandy’s son, added.
Heidi and Hunter describe their mother in glowing terms: “beautiful,” “funny,” “outgoing.”
“She had this goofy personality, and she was always laughing,” Heidi said.
Heidi reported English missing after she noticed neither she nor her brothers had seen or spoken to their mother in weeks.
“I felt like something was wrong,” Heidi recalled. “nobody had heard from her and no one had seen her.”
Police say Brandy was one of several Middletown women to disappear during an 18-month period several years ago.
Two of Brandy’s friends, Amber Flack and Lindsay Bogan, were also reported missing. Bogan was later found murdered.
Middletown police say Brandy’s disappearance and Bogan’s could be connected.
All the women who went missing had what police call “high-risk lifestyles" and were involved with rugs and prostitution.
“I for one have no doubt that people know more than they say,” Heidi said.
As the years have passed, Heidi and Hunter have grown up. Hunter is about to start ninth grade, while Heidi is now a mother.
She says she wishes her mother could have been there for the birth of the child she would later name Brandy in her honor.
“That was pretty rough for me,” Heidi confessed. “I felt like my mom should’ve been the one going with me and being a part of that."
Although heartbroken, the children try to remain hopeful.
“We need closure,” Heidi said. “That’s all we want. We just want to know where she’s at, whether she’s alive or deceased.”
Middletown police say there is no new information to report about Brandy’s disappearance.
If you have any information, you’re urged to contact Middletown PD at (513) 425-7700.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.