Cincinnati sees record-breaking cold for May

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We continue to break cold weather records for May in Cincinnati and are dipping near record lows again Tuesday morning.
Most of the Tri-State is under a Frost Advisory until 9 a.m. You’ll want to bring sensitive plants inside or cover them up.
It’s 35 degrees now at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. That’s just above the record low of 34 degrees, set on this date in 1938.
Monday’s temperature of 49 degrees broke a record for the lowest high temperature ever at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, according to the National Weather Service. The previous record was 51 degrees in 1960.
Just a few days ago, on Saturday morning, a record cold temperature of 28 degrees was recorded at CVG, snapping the previous record of 30 degrees in 1947, according to the weather service.
We will begin to warm-up Tuesday under mostly sunny skies, says FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.
The high temperature should make it into the upper 50s.
This warm-up will increase as the weekend approaches, Marzullo says.
Temperatures will rise into the low 60s on Wednesday and then leap more than 15 degrees into the upper 70s by Thursday.
From Thursday into the weekend, the atmosphere becomes a bit unsettled with rain and thunder chances each day, Marzullo says.
High temperatures are expected to stay in the upper 70s Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
