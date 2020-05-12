Dearborn County launching coronavirus testing site Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (FOX19) - Dearborn County will launch a coronavirus testing site starting Wednesday as part of the state’s “large scale testing effort,” the health department says.
Testing will be done from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. inside the Lawrenceburg Community Center through June 5.
Patients must:
- Be symptomatic or close contact of a COVID-19 positive patient or
- Work or be in close contact with an at-risk population
- Be Indiana residents
To make an appointment, patients must make an appointment online or call (888) 634-1116.
As Indiana moves through their reopening stages, Indiana State Health Department (ISDH) Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box says contact tracing will help minimize the spread of the coronavirus.
Contact tracing, which determines the people who have been in contact with a coronavirus infected person, started on Monday as a number of Indiana’s businesses reopened.
More than 25,000 Hoosiers have now been diagnosed with the coronavirus after 566 new cases were reported on Tuesday by the ISHD.
The latest cases reported on Tuesday brings the state’s overall total to 25,127.
Another 33 Hoosiers deaths were reported by the ISHD on Tuesday, which brings Indiana’s overall death toll to 1,444.
Here are county-by-county coronavirus cases and deaths in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Fayette County: 39 cases, four deaths
- Franklin County: 106 cases, seven deaths
- Dearborn County: 154 cases, 17 deaths
- Ohio County: 10 cases, zero deaths
- Ripley County: 104 cases, six deaths
- Switzerland County: 14 cases, zero deaths
- Union County: Eight cases, zero deaths
