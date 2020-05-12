Deputies looking for owner of abused dog found in Middletown

WARNING: Some of the images contained in this article may be considered graphic.
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - An abused, abandoned dog was found in Middletown Monday, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
Dog warden deputies found the dog, an un-spayed female pit-terrier mix, at the corner of Lincoln and 6th Streets.
The dog, according to the sheriff’s office, was “grossly emaciated with no chip or tag found.”
“I cannot be any clearer than this. You abuse, neglect or abandon an animal and cannot be a responsible dog owner, we will hold you responsible," Sheriff Richard Jones said. “This is not going to be tolerated in Butler County."
The pup is currently being cared for at the Animal Friends Veterinarian.
The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about the dog’s abuse to contact Dog Warden Jamie Hearlihy at 513.887.7297 ext. 6.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.