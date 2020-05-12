A “Feels-Like Summer” warming trend ahead!

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - After a record cold daily low temperature Saturday (28°) - also tied for the 2nd coldest May morning in Cincinnati weather history - a record cold daily high temperature Monday (46°) and a record cold daily low this morning (33°), you may think Spring weather will never be established in the area.
But you will be surprised when an abrupt warming pushes afternoon temperatures into the upper 70s Thursday. After that through May 26th it looks like high temperatures in the 70s and 80s. In fact it looks like summer for a while beginning Thursday.
With the warmer air comes wet weather with frequent periods of spring rain and thunder.
