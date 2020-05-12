Frost Advisory Tuesday Morning

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A frost advisory remains until 9 AM Tuesday morning especially for areas outside of our city centers.
While we stay cool, we also stay dry both Tuesday and Wednesday with daytime highs in the upper 50s Tuesday and low 60s on Wednesday.
Then we finally start warming up , you can mark Thursday as the day we get above normal into the mid 70s and then upper 70s and near 80 going into Saturday and Sunday.
While I do not look at wash out days it will be unsettled the second half of the week into the weekend with the chances for thunderstorms to pop into the afternoon hours.
