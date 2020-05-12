Hamilton man’s 2016 disappearance remains a mystery to family members

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The family of a missing Hamilton man is still waiting for answers four years after his death.
According to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, Gary “Chad” Barfield disappeared on May 12, 2016. The office’s website says Barfield left a note at his workplace that he was quitting his job before he vanished.
FOX19 NOW spoke with his stepsister, Lisa Wicke, who says he was working at the Burger King on Highway 129 in Liberty Township.
Wicke says she doesn’t know why he quit his job.
“It hurts, I’m not going to lie,” Wicke said. “It tears me apart.”
According to authorities, Barfield left all his personal belongings at home, and his car was later found vacant on I-75 in Kentucky near the Tennessee border.
"He left his laptop, wallet, with his license, his credit cards," said Wicke.
Wicke says his disappearance is doubly shocking because she would talk to her stepbrother almost everyday.
“That’s the point, the shocking part. He wasn’t having any problems,” she explained.
Wicke could not think of anyone who would want to hurt her stepbrother. She says he would come home from work and sit on his laptop because he often made friends online.
"He didn't drink. He didn't do any kinds of drugs. Nothing. He didn't smoke cigarettes. Nothing," said Wicke. "He was a loving person that would go out of his way to give you the shirt off his back."
While many of Wicke’s family members think Barfield, who would now be 33, is dead, Wicke is holding onto hope that he is still alive.
“I feel like he’s out there somewhere, we just don’t know where,” said Wicke. “I love him and I just want him to let us know he’s okay.”
Barfield was last seen wearing an orange shirt and brown shorts. He is 6′3″ and about 280 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has two dragon tattoos on his right arm.
According to the Hamilton Police Department, there is no new update in the case.
If you have any information, you’re urged to call Hamilton PD at (513) 868-5811.
