Hyde Park boutique relieved to reopen: ‘We really do miss seeing everyone’

HYDE PARK (FOX19) - Retailers in Ohio are opening their doors Tuesday for the first time in weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic, but with strict guidelines in place.
Shops are following protocols put in place by Gov. Mike Dewine and state officials to keep customers and employees safe.
Castle House, a Hyde Park boutique that sells children’s clothing in a store on Edwards Road, has been in business for over 60 years.
Employees have remained busy during the closure shipping and filling online orders, along with making cloth masks for customers to purchase.
The current owner, Jenn Bastos, purchased the store six years ago and for the past couple of weeks, has been preparing for the reopening of the store.
There is a sign near the front door asking customers to practice social distancing while inside. Stickers have also been placed on the floor near the check out line to help keep shoppers at least 6 feet apart.
The boutique is only allowing 8 customers inside at a time. A sanitation station has also been set up near the front with gloves and hand sanitizer.
Employees are also required to wear face masks and the boutique is strongly encouraging, but not requiring, customers to do the same.
Bastos said she doesn’t quite know what to expect, but is taking every precaution so that people feel safe when shopping inside.
“We really do miss seeing everyone and we are just going to take each day as it comes and adapt as we need to,” she said.
“You know I assume we will see a lot of online orders and curbside pick up and we’ll even do local deliveries, so we are just going to adapt to the needs of our customers, the community and see how it goes.”
Castle House is open Monday-Friday.
