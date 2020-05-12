9 inmates died of COVID-19 at Ohio federal prison

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Columbiana County health officials confirmed nine inmates have now died from COVID-19 at the Elkton Federal Correctional Institution.
According to health officials, the latest victim was a 56-year-old man with underlying health conditions.
There are a total of 62 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the prison.
Soldiers with the Ohio National Guard spent several weeks at the prison in April on a medical mission.
The soldiers helped treat and transport the seriously ill patients.
Their mission at the prison was completed on April 24.
Also, since Elkton is a federal prison, Ohio does not have the authority to release federal prisoners.
All visiting at this facility has been suspended until further notice
FCI Elkton is a low security facility that currently houses 2040 male offenders, with an adjacent Federal Satellite Low which currently houses 417 low security male offenders.
