Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
Indiana officials say most businesses abiding reopening plan
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — As many restaurants have resumed in-person dining and some hair salons began reopening around Indiana, state officials say most businesses have been following restrictions imposed to slow the coronavirus spread. The state issued its first order last week against a business after its owner was set to reopen sooner than allowed under state regulations that are gradually being eased. The owner of Daugherty Speedway near Boswell in western Indiana he received a cease-and-desist letter from the state after he planned to resume races over the weekend. He feels Benton County officials were trying to intimidate him by placing concrete barriers outside the track.
INDIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL-GROPING ALLEGATIONS
Indiana attorney general's law license suspended for groping
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill says he’s accepting with “humility and respect” a 30-day law license suspension ordered by the state Supreme Court over allegations that he drunkenly groped four women during a party. A statement from Hill after Monday’s decision makes no mention of the allegations or those women while thanking his family, friends and office staff. Gov. Eric Holcomb says he still believes his fellow Republican should resign from office and that his legal staff is researching whether he can appoint a new attorney general. The Supreme Court ruled there was “clear and convincing evidence" that Hill "committed the criminal act of battery.”
ACCIDENTAL SHOOTING-LAFAYETTE
Police: 2-year-old girl shoots man in head, injures woman
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Police say a 2-year-old girl found a handgun on a bed and accidentally fired it, shooting a man in the head. They say the shooting Friday afternoon at a Lafayette apartment injured 20-year-old Justin Davis. Police say the bullet also apparently passed through the thigh of a woman inside the apartment. Davis's grandmother, Angelia Johnson of Chicago, says he's not expected to survive. The relationships among Davis, the woman and the girl isn't clear. The names of the woman and the girl haven’t been released.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-CANCELED YMCA CAMPS
Pandemic spurs Indiana YMCA camp to cancel all summer camps
BROOKSTON, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana YMCA camp that’s been a summer destination for generations of children has canceled its summer camps for the first time in its nearly 100-year history to protect young campers from the coronavirus pandemic. Camp Tecumseh YMCA officials say the 660-acre camp will be vacant this summer for the first time since it opened in 1924. Camp Tecumseh's CEO, Scott Brosman, tells the Journal & Courier that 6,000 campers were expected for overnight and day camps. He says families have been offered refunds, along with opportunities to apply deposits toward camps in 2021 or to donate to Camp Tecumseh.
INDIANAPOLIS AIRPORT
Indianapolis airport expects long drop in passenger flights
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis International Airport’s top official says it could take up to three years for the airport’s flights to bounce back to the levels it saw before the coronavirus pandemic. Airport authority executive director Marion Rodriguez says the airport’s flight activity has dropped to as low as 5% of typical operations since the virus outbreak spread across the U.S. in March, and it recently served only 14 of its 53 destinations. Rodriguez says the airport could have 45% fewer flights than originally expected for the year. He predicts that the airport will see lower-than-normal activity for up to three years.
ELECTION 2020-INDIANA
Indiana voters shifting to mail-in ballots for primary
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Many of Indiana’s voters have shifted over the past decade to casting ballots days or weeks ahead of Election Day rather than standing in line at their neighborhood polling site on that day. The coronavirus outbreak is causing what could become an even bigger shift toward mail-in ballots for Indiana’s upcoming primary election that’s been delayed until June 2. Election officials and state political leaders are encouraging mail-in voting as a way to protect poll workers and voters from possible COVID-19 exposure. More than 200,000 Indiana voters have so far requested mail-in ballots.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MEAT PLANTS-INDIANA
Hunger nonprofit seeks donations for meat processing costs
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A northeastern Indiana nonprofit organization that provides meat to food banks is seeking the public’s help during the coronavirus pandemic that has shuttered processing plants. Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry in Garrett has an abundance of pigs sent to it from farmers because the meat processing plants it partners with are either closed or slowed down production due to the virus outbreak. The organization is encouraging people to donate via its website or send a check or a money order to help offset these costs.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
Indiana coronavirus death toll goes past 1,500 people
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State health officials say Indiana’s death toll from confirmed or presumed coronavirus illnesses has topped 1,500 people. The Indiana State Department of Health on Sunday reported 17 newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths that occurred between Wednesday and Saturday, along with one additional death considered coronavirus related by doctors but without confirmation of the illness from test results. The latest state statistics list 1,379 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, along with 129 deaths with probable infections.