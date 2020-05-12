Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
DeWine delays announcing reopening of child care centers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says he isn't ready just yet to say when the rest of the state’s child care centers can reopen. The governor had been expected to release those details Monday. But he says the plan is still being constructed and that it's important to get it right. Only a limited number of child care centers that are caring for the families of essential workers are currently allowed to be open in Ohio. More people are being called back to work now that many offices are able to open and retail stores will be opening on Tuesday.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-PRISON INMATE DEATHS
Multiple Ohio prison deaths include inmate arguing innocence
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Records show at least 41 Ohio prison inmates have died of COVID-19, 25 of them housed in Pickaway Correctional Institution in central Ohio, which includes a medical center. More than 4,300 inmates have tested positive statewide and nearly 500 staff members. Among the prisoners who died was Carlos Ridley, serving a life sentence for a 1981 triple slaying in Lima. Ridley hoped to prove his innocence through DNA testing of crime scene evidence. But an appeals court denied his latest question May 4, and he died after being rushed to the hospital the next day.
POLICE SHOOTING-PARK
Authorities: Police officer shoots, wounds man at park
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A man who authorities say was acting strangely and speaking incoherently in an Ohio park was shot and wounded by a police officer. The shooting at Possum Creek Metropark in Dayton occurred shortly before 8:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Park rangers were dispatched there after a 911 caller reported the man had been speaking incoherently for more than an hour and was acting strangely before he suddenly ran off without shoes. A county sheriff’s deputy soon found the man and sought medical help for him because he was drinking gasoline. A short time later, the deputy reported the shooting had occurred.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
DeWine sees risks 'no matter what we do' amid reopening
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is acknowledging that there are risks to reopening Ohio’s economy following closures due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the Republican governor says “it’s really a risk no matter what we do.” Retail businesses in Ohio will be allowed to reopen Tuesday with barbershops, hair salons, day spas, nail salons, and other services allowed to reopen Friday. Construction companies, distributors, manufacturers and offices were allowed to open last week. DeWine says the state had been “hit very hard” by the crisis with more than a million people applying for unemployment. The governor also says the state will continue to monitor daily hospitalization rates and focus on increasing testing capacities.
CHILD STRUCK BY CAR
Boy, 10, struck by car in Ohio dies, officials say
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 10-year-old boy died after he was struck by a car as he and two other juveniles were crossing a street in Ohio last week. The Franklin County sheriff’s office says the juveniles were crossing Route 161 in Blendon Township shortly before 1:30 p.m. Thursday heading north. Officials said the eastbound and westbound lights turned green but “the children continued to travel northward from the median.” Officials said a car struck 10-year-old Dijon Peoples of Columbus, who died just before 7 p.m. Thursday at Natonwide Childrens Hospital. The sheriff’s office says the accident remains under investigation.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-GOVERNORS'-POWERS-
GOP in power grab to rein in Dem governors on virus response
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The politics over fighting the coronavirus pandemic is playing out in statehouses across the country. Republican-controlled legislatures are increasingly going after executive powers invoked by Democratic governors to close businesses in an effort to limit movement and curb the spread of COVID-19. The partisan moves to undermine Democratic governors who invoked stay-at-home orders are most pronounced in states like Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. All three are key to President Donald Trump’s path to reelection. But the moves could backfire on Republicans if they are successful and the virus surges back in the fall, right around the November election.
COVID-19 MATCHES
Idled help the isolated: Med students aid homebound seniors
CINCINNATI (AP) — Aspiring doctors in Cincinnati whose studies were interrupted by the coronavirus outbreak have morphed their mission to take care of people who are especially vulnerable to the pandemic’s dangers. University of Cincinnati medical students started a “COVID-19 match” program that is modeled after one that began in Louisville, Kentucky, and is being replicated around the country. Volunteers are assigned someone who is 60 years or older or who has health problems that make it particularly dangerous to risk exposure by leaving their home. The volunteers do grocery shopping, pick up prescriptions or perform other errands, or just send cards and check in.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-STATE-STOCKPILES
US governors aim to boost production of medical supplies
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Some U.S. governors are seeking to bolster their home-state production of vital medical supplies and protective equipment after difficulties in buying such items during the coronavirus outbreak. Until now, the U.S. has relied heavily on foreign countries such as China for medical supplies and personal protective equipment. The governors of Florida, Indiana, Massachusetts and Missouri all said this week that they hope to develop more in-state manufacturing of personal protective equipment to ensure its availability in a crisis and to drive down shipping costs. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he doesn't want “our health destiny” to be dependent on China.
BC-US-VIRUS OUTBREAK-JOB LOSSES-TEMPORARY?
A distinct possibility: 'Temporary' layoffs may be permanent
WASHINGTON (AP) — Call it realism or pessimism, but more U.S. employers seem to be recognizing a growing possibility: That many, if not most, of the employees they’ve had to lay off in the face of the coronavirus pandemic may not be returning to their old jobs anytime soon. Some large companies won’t have enough customers to justify it. And some small businesses won’t likely survive at all despite aid provided by the federal government. In the April jobs report issued Friday, a record-shattering 20.5 million people lost jobs. Yet a sizable majority of the jobless — nearly 80% — characterized their loss as temporary.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Ohio confirmed, probable deaths now total 1,331, state says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The number of confirmed and probable deaths associated with the coronavirus in Ohio has reached 1,331, state health officials said Saturday. The Ohio Department of Health posted information Saturday indicating that 1,214 deaths had been confirmed and another 117 were considered probable under guidelines issued by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The department said more than 22,500 cases had been confirmed and the number of confirmed and probable cases was just short of 23,700.