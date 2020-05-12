LIST: Pools closed so far this summer

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Several public pools across the Tri-State will be closed this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.
So far, here’s the ones that have been announced:
- Fairfield Aquatics Center
- Covington’s two city pools and its water park/splash pad
- Florence Aquatic Center
- City of Greendale, Indiana
FOX19 NOW will update this list as more communities and pool clubs announce their summer plans.
Submit information for this listing to desk@fox19.com
