LIST: Pools closed so far this summer

The city of Fairfield’s public pool will be closed this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Source: City of Fairfield, Ohio - Parks Facebook page)
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Several public pools across the Tri-State will be closed this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

So far, here’s the ones that have been announced:

  • Fairfield Aquatics Center
  • Covington’s two city pools and its water park/splash pad
  • Florence Aquatic Center
  • City of Greendale, Indiana

FOX19 NOW will update this list as more communities and pool clubs announce their summer plans.

