Man crossing Elberon Avenue killed after being hit by SUV

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 59-year-old man’s death is being investigated after an SUV hit him as he crossed the street on Saturday, May 9.
Around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday the man was crossing Elberon Avenue when an oncoming vehicle hit him, Cincinnati Police said in a news release.
The impact from the vehicle caused the 59-year-old pedestrian to suffer fatal injuries and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Ronald Stafford, 34-years-old, was driving the SUV that hit and killed the crossing pedestrian, Cincinnati Police said.
Stafford’s SUV went off the road and crashed into a utility pole after hitting the 59-year-old man.
Stafford, who suffered minor injuries, was treated and released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Police say it’s still unknown if speeding or possible impairment were factors in the crash.
The 59-year-old man’s name is not being by released until police can speak with his family.
The Traffic Unit is still investigating this crash.
