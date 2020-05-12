Mother seeks justice in son’s stabbing death after suspects allege self-defense

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Days after Lucas Swift died in Clifton Heights, his mother wants to know why those accused of killing him are out of jail.
Cindy Briggs, who lives in Akron, describes her 20-year-old son as “happy, all about fun, easy going.”
Swift was killed Friday, May 8 in the 2300 block of Chickasaw Street.
Two suspects were charged with his murder, Guy and Nathan Tyree. On Saturday, the Tyree brothers were released from jail after each posting 10 percent of their $100,000 bond.
The bond amount was reportedly agreed to by the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.
“And I want to know who do you have on your staff that is so incompetent the they would agree to something like that?" Briggs asked rhetorically. “Are you kidding me?”
The prosecutors office says there were factors that led to the bond amount, including that the brothers had no criminal record and the possibility of them arguing self-defense.
A source told FOX19 NOW Friday Swift may have been trying to get into the suspect’s apartment when the stabbing occurred.
Briggs explained: “He didn’t have a weapon. He’s by himself. It’s two against one. He wasn’t trying to break-in. He tried to unlock your door knob because he thought he was home. There is no way you can make that self defense. They were not in any type of danger. All they had to do was say, ‘hey, man you got the wrong house. What’s your address?’ That’s all that had to happen."
The brothers gave their defense attorney, Scott Crosswell, a different story.
Crosswell says at one point his clients opened their door to see what was going on.
“He (Swift) forced his way into the home,” Crosswell told FOX19 NOW. "They were trying to push him out. He ran at them essentially and tried to run through them to get into the house. All of the physical evidence showed that the struggle occurred inside the home.”
Crosswell says the stabbing occurred at 4:30 a.m. and that the brothers called 911 afterwards.
According to the incident report, police arrived at the scene at 4:51 a.m. The report also states the brothers caused Swift’s death by stabbing him multiple times.
Swift’s mother maintains that is not self defense.
“Stabbing him with a knife, that’s very personal and invasive. That’s not even, ‘Oh, I accidentally shot a gun off, what was I thinking?’” She said. “Like, you’re involved in that action. You know, repetitively. That’s a violent act. That’s not an, ‘Oops, I did something wrong on accident.'”
The next court date in the case is at the end of July.
The prosector’s office says it has not gone before a grand jury yet.
