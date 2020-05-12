Contests
Public asked for feedback on ‘iconic’ new Northern Kentucky bridge

The Fourth Street Bridge spans the Licking River connecting Covington and Newport.
Option 2 - Spoke
Option 2 - Spoke(Devou Good Foundation)
By Brian Planalp
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 8:31 PM EDT
COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Three newly unveiled designs show the potential future of the Fourth Street Bridge that connects Newport and Covington over the Licking River.

The 86-year-old bridge was temporarily closed to traffic in 2020 due to significant deterioration. It reopened with lane reductions and weight limits.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials said at the time the bridge, which carries 14,000 vehicles daily, is in need of replacement.

The Devou Good Foundation, based in Covington, is working with community leaders, KYTC and their consultants to create an “iconic” new bridge with multimodal transportation options.

KYTC will begin their design work in 2023. The foundation is getting a “head start” to help influence those designs, according to DGF Board member Matt Butler.

The cabinet has around $60 million allocated for the bridge as of this writing, Butler says. No word on a final cost estimate or whether KYTC will seek grant funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill.

The DGF designs envision a bridge, according to the foundation, that is “designed to meet the needs of today and the future by making it safe for all users” while not being so overbuilt that it creates additional pass-through traffic and expenses.

One of the bridge designs appears to accommodate light rail.

The foundation is encouraging residents to provide feedback on the designs through a public survey.

See the design options below. Learn more about the Devou Good Foundation here.

Caption

Massive mixed-use developments on either side of the Licking River highlight the importance of a new Fourth Street Bridge to the future of Northern Kentucky.

Demolition is nearly complete at the 23-acre former IRS site in Covington, and construction ongoing on the 25-acre Ovation development in Newport.

Plans for the former IRS site include a massive mixed-use development.
Plans for the former IRS site include a massive mixed-use development.(City of Covington)
The Corporex development in Newport is in its early phases.
The Corporex development in Newport is in its early phases.(Corporex)

