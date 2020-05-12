Community selects design for new bridge connecting Newport and Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - The preferred design selected by community members for the 4th Street Veterans Bridge connecting Newport and Covington includes a dedicated transit lane for streetcar or bus service.

The Devou Good Foundation debuted three designs in 2022 for the new bridge spanning the Licking River. A consensus developed in multiple community feedback sessions last fall that the bridge should accommodate streetcar service, according to DGF Board member Matt Butler.

DGF is currently working with the City of Newport on a resolution to support the design. The next step would be securing a similar resolution from the City of Covington. The design would then be submitted to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, which has $70 million set aside for the new bridge.

The bridge replacement and a streetcar expansion are separate undertakings. But the Cincinnati Bell Connector’s recent and ongoing run of success [more] has streetcar backers reviving notions of extending the line uptown, into Walnut Hills, toward Union Terminal or across the river.

“We want to be ready,” Butler said.

The existing 4th Street truss bridge, constructed in 1936, closed to traffic in 2020 due to significant deterioration. It reopened with lane reductions and weight limits.

KYTC officials said at the time the bridge, which carries 14,000 vehicles daily, is in need of replacement.

State officials have been working to replace the bridge since 2016.

DGF, a nonprofit that supports pedestrian, bike and transit infrastructure across Greater Cincinnati, got involved early on because, according to Butler, the existing 4th Street bridge is dangerous.

“In the scoping study, they talked about just having bikes on the road with cars and no physical separation, and so that was the first concern,” Butler said. “As we’ve gotten into it, and as the state started to release more information about possible designs, we realized we needed to start imagining a more significant structure.”

The design with the streetcar option garnered the most first-place votes in the community-engagement meetings. It also includes a path for pedestrians and cyclists separated from the automobile/transit lanes.

“A lot of people are very interested in expanding the streetcar and connecting it to Cincinnati,” Butler said. “We are all one region. People want to use transit, and that’s what came through listening to them.”

The Taylor Southgate Bridge could be equipped to carry a streetcar over the Ohio River into Newport, and from there the streetcar could travel over a new 4th Street bridge into Covington. No bridge is currently equipped to carry it back into Ohio from Covington, however, likely requiring the streetcar to retrace its route back through Newport, according to Butler.

Learn more about the new 4th Street bridge here.

The community-chosen design for the 4th Street bridge over the Licking River connecting Newport and Covington. (Hub + Weber/Devou Good Foundation)

Massive mixed-use developments on either side of the Licking River highlight the importance of a new bridge to the future of Northern Kentucky.

Construction firms are being sought for the 23-acre former IRS site in Covington, and construction is ongoing on the 25-acre Ovation development in Newport. A large mixed-use development in Bellevue is also in the works.

Artist renderings of Covington's planned mixed-use district on the former site of the IRS complex. (KFZ Design/City of Covington)

The Corporex development in Newport is in its early phases. (Corporex)

