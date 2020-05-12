Ohio daycares await orders as DeWine puts off reopening date

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says he knows how important daycares are to people going back to work. But for now, he’s holding off on reopening them.
That leaves places like Skidaddles in Mason, Ohio where they have been for the last several weeks: stuck in place.
That doesn’t mean they don’t have a plan. They do. They’ve had one since the pandemic forced them to close their doors.
All they need now is a date.
“We were really hoping for an announcement yesterday,” Tiffany Sams said. “So we were a little disheartened when we didn’t have wine. But we do understand they are trying to make the best procedures and doing the best they can to keep the kids and the staff safe.”
Tiffany Sams owns Skidaddles with locations in Mason and Florence, Ky. Her business has a date in the commonwealth and they’ve stocked up on cleaners there.
Sams says Kentucky’s reopening is helping her Mason location prepare.
“Once we’re ready in one location, we’re going to be ready in the other location,” she explained. “So we’re getting suggestions from both locations and both experts in the states.”
Kindercare has 13 locations in Southwest Ohio and several more around the country. Their Ohio locations are also benefiting from the information coming in from locations in other sates, so much so that Kinderacre has developed a curriculum around their new normal.
According to Kindercare District Leader Jocelyn Richter, that involves things like covering kids’ hands with glitter to teach them about germs.
“Everybody knows how long it takes to wash glitter off your hands, so just singing the ABCs, but younger kids with the glitter and talking to them about how long we have to wash our hands,” she said.
Richter explains the schools will still have work to do. Food has to be ordered and buildings have to be cleaned, but those wheels can’t start turning without a date.
Kindercare says they’re also have some educational ideas about how to make masks less intimidating, because dropping a child off at daycare can be scary enough for a young child.
