Pedigree helping you meet your new dog through Zoom

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - If you’re looking for your next best friend, but don’t want to leave your home because of the coronavirus then this new adoption option is just for you.
The dog food brand Pedigree is working to set up dog adoptions via Zoom meetings.
The company launched meetyournewdog.com
People can virtually meet the dogs, ask questions and adopt them without even leaving their homes.
Pedigree will also pay the adoption fees so any adoption made will be free.
This week they are working with the Nashville Humane Association.
The program hopes to expand to more shelters in the future.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.