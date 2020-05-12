Cincinnati in May: From record cold to record heat?

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We continue to break cold weather records for May in Cincinnati.
The temperature fell to 33 degrees Tuesday morning, just below the previous record of 34 degrees on this date more than 80 years ago.
Most of the Tri-State remains under a Frost Advisory until 9 a.m. You’ll want to bring sensitive plants inside or cover them up.
Cincinnati also saw record-breaking cold Monday and Saturday.
Monday’s high of 49 degrees was the lowest high temperature ever at CVG, according to the National Weather Service. The previous record was 51 degrees in 1960.
Just a few days ago, on Saturday morning, thermometers fell to 28 degrees at CVG, just a few degrees shy of the record of 30 degrees in 1947, according to the weather service.
We will begin to warm-up Tuesday under mostly sunny skies, says FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.
The high temperature should make it into the upper 50s.
This warm-up will increase as the weekend approaches, Marzullo says.
Temperatures will rise into the low 60s on Wednesday and then leap more than 15 degrees into the upper 70s by Thursday.
From Thursday into the weekend, the atmosphere becomes a bit unsettled with rain and thunder chances each day, Marzullo says.
High temperatures are expected to stay in the upper 70s Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
By the end of next week, we could see record highs.
