Tri-State Best Buy stores letting customers in by appointment only

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Those who want to shop inside Tri-State area Best Buy locations can now do so by appointment only.
In addition to their existing contactless curbside, customers can now shop inside a select number of stores by appointment only, including the Eastgate, Western Hills, Fields Ertel, Colerain and Fairfield Township locations.
The appointment-only service is now available in about 600 stores across the country, giving customers a one-on-one consultation with a Best Buy or Geek Squad employee to help with their tech needs.
There are also a number of new safety protocols in place to keep employees and customers safe:
- Mandatory protective gear for all employees, including gloves and masks, which will be provided by Best Buy.
- Mandatory self-health checks by employees before each shift using a new employee app developed by Best Buy.
- Social distancing guidelines, outlined by signage and enforced by employees, to ensure appropriate distance between employees and customers.
- Sanitization of areas and surfaces in the store before and after each appointment.
Best Buy, after creating an appointment by phone or online, customers will get confirmation and reminds of their appointment via text and email.
When it’s time for the customer’s appointment, the customer will be notified to go to the store entrance and check-in.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.