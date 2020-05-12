2nd minor with COVID-related inflammatory syndrome identified in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - A second young person in Kentucky has an inflammatory syndrome believed to be related to the novel coronavirus, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.
Beshear announced the news at his daily coronavirus press briefing on Tuesday, which will be attached to this article in full as soon as it is available.
The minor is 16 years old and is currently hospitalized as a precaution, Kentucky Health Commissioner Steven Stack, MD, said.
This case does not appear to be as severe as the first case, which was announced Monday, Stack said.
That first case is a 10-year-old who remains “critically ill” on a ventilator in the ICU with the disease termed “pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome,” according to Stack.
Stack added that patient is “showing signs of improvement.”
The syndrome, according to Stack, is an inflammatory process that can produce cardiovascular collapse, respiratory collapse and other “life-threatening” problems.
It appears to be a delayed, post-recovery product of the virus, as those affected test positive for coronavirus antibodies but not nasal-swab tests for COVID-19 itself.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that New York is now investigating about 100 cases of the syndrome.
Beshear reported 191 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky for a total of 6,853 on 110,809 tests.
That positive testing rate of 6.2 percent is remarkable.
According to researchers from Harvard, Oxford and the WHO, states and countries should strive for a 10 percent (or lower) positive testing rate to accurately gauge and be able to respond to an outbreak.
Ohio’s positive testing rate stands at 11.8 percent, and Indiana’s at 16.7 percent. The country-wide rate stands at 14.4 percent.
Beshear also reported 379 patients currently hospitalized with the virus and 215 currently in the ICU, a number that’s down from Monday.
Some 2,546 Kentuckians have recovered from the disease.
As of Tuesday 321 have died.
“I know some early models said we’d lose up to 80,000 people in Kentucky, and we know that’s not going to happen, but it hurts to lose 321 people to this, so let’s remember it’s real, let’s remember it’s taken people fro, us,” Beshear said.
“This isn’t made up. Its a lot worse and a lot more deadly than the flu. Let’s push aside all that misinformation (...) Let’s push aside all the naysayers and those who say we should sacrifice certain folks. I don’t believe that. I believe every Kentuckian has value. I believe every Kentuckian counts.”
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.