WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeWine sets reopen date for massage, tattoo and piercing parlors

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton, M.D. MPH will give an update on the status of the coronavirus and the state’s response.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 25,250 cases and 1,436 deaths.
Retailers in Ohio opened their doors Tuesday for the first time in weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic, but with strict guidelines in place.
Shops are following protocols put in place by Gov. Mike Dewine and state officials to keep customers and employees safe.
Hair salons, nail salons, and barbershops can open on Friday, May 15.
On Tuesday, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced massage parlors and tattoo and piercing shops may also open on May 15.
People with appointments will have to wait in the car, only people with appointments can enter the facility. Lobbies and waiting areas will have social distancing marked.
Masks will be worn by stylists/barbers. Customers may be asked to wear a mask or face covering during their appointment.
For bars and restaurants, outside dining will begin on Friday, May 15, and inside dining on Thursday, May 21.
In Ohio bars and restaurants, floor plans will be created to follow social distancing guidelines.
All must be separated by physical barriers and parties must be 10 people or fewer.
On Monday, Gov. Mike DeWine said child care facilities will remain closed.
“It’s very important that we get this right. We don’t want to announce a date until we have the protocols in place. We’re focusing on the safety of the kids, their families, and the employees,” he said.
DeWine said he does not intend to move forward to open them until Ohio has the most science-based and safety-based plan that the state can put together.
“To be candid: The mistakes I’ve made in my career have come about when I haven’t had all the facts or didn’t dig deep enough -- so this process is continuing. Reopening childcare centers is simply too important to do so without all the best information and protocols in place,” he said.
