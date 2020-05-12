Mayor Cranley discusses plan to ensure Cincinnati businesses comply with reopening orders

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Mayor John Cranley laid out a plan to ensure businesses in Cincinnati are complying with Gov. Mike DeWine’s reopening orders.
Under the plan, the Cincinnati Health Department’s Environmental Health Division will be doing announced inspections.
Director Antonio Young says his team will go business by business, but they will focus on areas that are most frequented by customers
According to Mayor Cranley, the inspections will focus on proper social distancing and making sure there are enough facial coverings and hand sanitizer available for employees.
The mayor says businesses will be given a chance to order more personal protective equipment for their employees if they find there is insufficient supply.
Under the governor’s order, employees are required to wear masks, but it is only recommended for customers.
Retailers will also need to display an 8x11 poster reminding people of these requirements inside the store.
Businesses failing to comply with the reopening order will face civil, which include a set of fines, rather than criminal charges.
The mayor says this plan will go before City Council on Wednesday.
Also announced on Tuesday, new legislation under which an employee cannot be fired or demoted for the following:
- Being ordered to stay home for 14 days by a doctor or contact tracer
- If they are caring for someone who has been ordered to stay home for 14 days by a doctor or contact tracer
The City of Cincinnati will close some downtown and Over-The-Rhine streets and lanes to create seating for outdoor dining.
Mayor Cranley said a “major presentation” updating these street closing plans will come on Thursday.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.