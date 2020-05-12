16-year-old missing for past week likely needs urgent medical attention

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Authorities need your help finding a 16-year-old boy from Cincinnati, who is in likely need of urgent medical attention, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).
Eric Black, 16-years-old, hasn’t been seen or heard from since around 6:30 a.m. May 7, 2020, when he left the Mecum House, Cincinnati Police say.
NCMEC says he might be using crutches and could require urgent medical attention because he left behind prescribed medication.
Black is described as:
- Male
- Black
- 5′7″ tall
- 130-pounds
- Brown hair
- Brown eyes
Police say he might be wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and maroon or red shoes.
If you have information about Black please call the Cincinnati Police Department at 513-765-1212 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.
