Butler County flag football league working on game plan as they await restart signal

BUTLER CO., Ohio (FOX19) - While youth sports leagues are still in limbo, one flag football organization in Butler County is working on a plan to keep everyone involved socially distanced once they get the whistle to resume.
Some youth sports are close contact by nature, basketball, baseball, and football just to name a few.
The Flag Football Fanatics league in Liberty Township says they are working on changes to help keep kids and families socially distanced.
“We’ve already kind of implemented our coaches meeting online, but I’m ready to get out there,” said Flag Football Fanatics Regional Manager Patrick Walker. “I’m tired of staying in the house.”
With leagues in both Ohio and Northern Kentucky, Walker says they have yet to speak with anyone at the state level.
In the meantime, Walker says they are working on their own new socially distant protocols until they hear more detailed guidance out of Columbus or Frankfort.
“We are working as quickly as we can on fairs, outdoor recreation, camping and sports and the like and gyms and fitness because we know these are time-sensitive issues,” explained Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted during an earlier press conference.
“With us, it depends too with the high schools. So, if high school football gets canceled because we use their venues and how is that going to affect us,” Walker questions. “There’s just so many unknowns, it’s crazy.”
The trio of Tri-State governors have been working together on plans to reopen their states, but one of them has already implemented a game plan to restart youth sports.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced recreationally sports can return on June 14.
Ohioans can hope for a similar outcome, but uncertainty in Ohio makes putting together a playbook difficult.
“We’ll be disinfecting everything and stuff,” explained Walker. “I’m sure there’s plenty of changes that we’re going to say we’re going to do now, that we will change next week.”
For now, Flag Football Fanatics has discussed new socially distant sidelines, masks for the kids and fans, no post-game handshakes and stocking up on sanitizer and disinfectant.
Youth sports have been silent on the matter either. The Lakota Sports Organization addressed state lawmakers in late April, but a return date still has not been set.
