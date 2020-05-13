Celebrate 513 Day with FC Cincinnati to support local business, non-profit

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - What better way to show your pride for the 513 and your favorite football club than by ordering a limited edition shirt to help a local non-profit.
FC Cincinnati and Cincy Shirts have joined teams to offer a special t-shirt celebrating 513 Day.
A $5.13 donation will be made to the local non-profit Activities Beyond the Classroom (ABC) for each shirt sold through the end of May. ABC helps give Cincinnati Public School students opportunities for activities outside the classroom.
Now, these special 513 shirts will only be available for a limited time so be sure to get yours ASAP.
If you want more chances to celebrate 513 Day, FC Cincinnati has you covered again.
Fans can win a 513 Day prize pack that includes a $50 Kroger gift card and the 513 FC Cincinnati shirt.
From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, fans can show how they are celebrating 513 Day by posting to the @fccincinnati on Twitter or the club’s Instagram account.
You can also enter online at the official FC Cincinnati website.
