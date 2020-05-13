Cincinnati area Walmart stores begin 2-hour express delivery

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Walmart locations in Cincinnati are beginning to offer a two-hour express delivery service.
Shoppers can choose from nearly 160,000 items, including groceries, everyday essentials, toys and electronics.
Walmart said the items will cost the same for delivery as they would on the shelf.
The service will cost $10 on top of the existing delivery charge.
Walmart’s Delivery Unlimited customers will just have to pay the added $10 fee for express delivery.
Here’s how it works:
- User Friendly Shopping: When customers are creating their order, the search feature at the top of the screen makes it easy to directly search for the exact item they need to add to their cart.
- At Checkout, select Express: Customers proceed to check out, selecting Express Delivery. They will then pay for their order and sit back and wait for their delivery to arrive!
- Delivery: A delivery driver picks the order up at the store. They deliver to the customer within two hours. No money is exchanged at the door.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.