Cincinnati leaders to discuss safety guidelines for businesses reopening, capping restaurant delivery fees

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati City Council is set Wednesday to discuss implementation and enforcement of safety guidelines for reopening businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic and then vote on legislation to try to help them stay afloat.
City administrators and the Cincinnati Health Department will give Council’s Budget & Finance Committee a presentation at 9 a.m. on implementation and enforcement of reopening safety guidelines for businesses
Then, Council’s finance committee will discuss the budget at it regular weekly meeting, which will follow at 11 a.m.
The city has a $91 million deficit in its 2021 budget due to impacts from the pandemic and is bracing to make more cuts after recently furloughing 20 percent of its workers.
This afternoon, Council will vote during their regular weekly 2 p.m. meeting on two pieces of legislation from Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld to help businesses.
One allocates $500,000 as grants for small, minority-owned businesses in the city.
Around $3.5 million was originally allocated in 2018 to be used as loans for these businesses, but the money has largely not been disbursed, according to Sittenfeld's office.
His motion would move $500,000 of that money to be expedited as grants, not loans, which his office says they believe "is critical to keeping these small businesses float during these difficult times.”
The second ordinance caps third-party restaurant delivery fees charged by companies like GrubHub and Uber Eats at 15% as opposed to 30%.
Seattle, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. have similar restrictions, Sittenfeld says.
“Our local restaurants are part of the character and soul of our city, not to mention the thousands of jobs they provide. And they have been getting crushed as a result of this pandemic," he has said.
“We need to give them a fighting chance to survive, which includes capping the exorbitant rates - sometimes as high as 30% - that national delivery companies are charging.”
Then, on Thursday, council members will meet at 8:30 a.m. to discuss implementation of a pilot program closing streets so restaurants can provide more outdoor dining/seating in designated areas.
All meetings will be held at City Hall, 801 Plum St.
The meetings are closed to the public due to coronavirus-related restrictions, but you can watch on the city’s website.
Public comments may be submitted to the Budget & Finance Committee by email at clerkofcouncil@cincinnati-oh.gov
