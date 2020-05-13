Clermont Co. library offering curbside pickup service

May 13, 2020 at 8:53 AM EDT - Updated May 13 at 8:53 AM

CLERMONT CO., Ohio (FOX19) - The Clermont County Public Library is now offering curbside pickup.

You can ask to:

  • Pick up item(s) from the hold shelf
  • Print up to 10 pages of blank tax forms or local government documents. The library cannot print, scan or fax personal documents at this time
  • Request an additional 10 items

You can call the library to place a curbside pickup order or fill out the online form.

If you call, the staff member will schedule a time for you to pick up the items ordered.

If you fill out the online form, a staff member will call or email you to schedule a pickup time.

When the library begins to accept returns, you’re asked to place them in the outside return bins/slots.

They are not accepting donations at this time.

Curbside pickup will not available if it is raining.

