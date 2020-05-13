Coronavirus: Cincinnati City Council to vote on legislation helping businesses

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati City Council will vote Wednesday on two pieces of legislation from Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld to help businesses stay afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic.
One is a motion allocating $500,000 as grants for small, minority-owned businesses in the city.
Around $3.5 million was originally allocated in 2018 to be used as loans for these businesses, but the money has largely not been disbursed, according to Sittenfeld's office.
His motion would move $500,000 of that money to be expedited as grants, not loans, which his office says they believe "is critical to keeping these small businesses float during these difficult times.”
The second ordinance caps third-party restaurant delivery fees charged by companies like GrubHub and Uber Eats at 15% as opposed to 30%.
Sittenfeld said when he announced the legislation earlier this month there are similar restrictions in Seattle, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.
“Our local restaurants are part of the character and soul of our city, not to mention the thousands of jobs they provide. And they have been getting crushed as a result of this pandemic," he has said.
“We need to give them a fighting chance to survive, which includes capping the exorbitant rates - sometimes as high as 30% - that national delivery companies are charging.”
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.