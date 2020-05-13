CPS to celebrate Class of 2020 with graduation parades

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Starting on May 18, the School for Creative and Performing Arts will be driving to their graduation ceremony.
Upon arriving at the graduation site, the seniors will be greeted by faculty and staff and presented with their diploma.
Each graduate will also receive a yard sign celebrating the Class of 2020 and a T-shirt.
“We know it’s not the traditional graduation that everyone envisioned. But this is our way of honoring our graduates in a safe and fun way, while giving them the in-person recognition they deserve,” Superintendent Laura Mitchell said.
Cincinnati Police will be on site at all graduation events.
All graduating seniors and their family members are to remain in their car throughout the duration of the ceremony.
The following graduations will take place the week of May 18:
SCPA
May 18 at 7 p.m.: Music Hall
The parade will start at Paul Brown Stadium beginning at 6:40 p.m. and travel on Elm Street to Music Hall. Family members can view the parade on Elm St., but must practice social distancing.
Taft IT High School
May 21 at 7 p.m.: Cincinnati Museum Center
All CPS graduation events will be live streamed on the CPS YouTube page.
