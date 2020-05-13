Downtown Lebanon street will close to expand outdoor dining

LEBANON (FOX19) - A street in downtown Lebanon will close each weekend so restaurants can expand outdoor seating during the coronavirus pandemic, city officials announced Wednesday.
Mulberry Street will shut down at 4 p.m. Friday until Sunday night and continue to be closed over the next few weekends.
Ohio bars and restaurants can reopen Friday, but they are only permitted to serve customers outdoors.
Indoor dining service is scheduled to resume the following week, on Thursday, May 21.
“The street closure will allow downtown restaurants to put more tables outside, extending out into the street, to maintain proper social distancing guidelines,” city officials said in a news release.
“Lebanon is also a DORA community, and the street closure will further enhance the visitor experience by providing additional open space in the downtown to enjoy a beverage while waiting for a table.”
DORA stands for Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, an entertainment district where people can drink alcohol outside.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.