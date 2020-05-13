Farewell service held for Harrison deputy fire chief

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A final farewell was said today for a long-time Harrison firefighter who lost his battle with ALS on Saturday.
Friends say 58-year-old deputy chief Greg Chetwood dedicated his life to helping others.
Those who knew him best described Chetwood as a great leader, teacher, firefighter and friend.
Social distancing restrictions kept the number of people who could physically attend the memorial service to a minimum. But dozens of people lined the sidewalks in Harrison to pay their respects.
“This is I guess my way of giving back to the community or communities and just showing my support," said fire department supporter Mark Antoni.
In June 2019 Chetwood was diagnosed with dementia and ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. He was retired when he was no longer physically able to serve his community.
Bound to a wheelchair, but with enough strength to take in a tribute on May 1, Chetwood saw a parade of emergency vehicles come by his Cedar Grove, In. home to help him celebrate his 58th birthday.
Chetwood’s resume as a public servant is impressive. He served in the US Navy for nearly 20 years before joining the Harrison Fire Departmen, where he was a paramedic and firefighter.
Chetwood also helped develop the Arson Task Force.
For the last eight years of his career, he served as commander of the Hamilton County Fire Investigative Unit.
“On behalf of myself and my family and all the other American families out there, I’d just want to say my thoughts and prayers are with you guys, and God Bless you," Antoni said.
