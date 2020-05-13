Flynn case boosts Trump’s bid to undo Russia probe narrative

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department's dismissal of the Michael Flynn case has been swept up in a broader push by President Donald Trump and Republican allies to reframe the Russia investigation as a plot to sabotage his administration. That sets the stage for a fresh onslaught of election year attacks on Democratic officials and law enforcement leaders. Current and former administration officials and Republicans close to the White House say Trump and his allies plan to weaponize the Flynn development to paint Democrats as corrupt. The decision to drop charges against Flynn stunned former law enforcement officials involved in the case. Some say the Justice Department is rewriting history and omitting key context.