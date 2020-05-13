Former NKY Visitor’s Bureau employee sentenced to 15 years for embezzlement seeks probation

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - The former finance director for the Northern Kentucky Convention & Visitors Bureau is requesting shock probation after she was sentenced to 15 years in prison last December for pleading guilty to embezzlement.
Less than six months into her 15-year sentence, Bridget Johnson has filed a motion for shock probation.
According to Kentucky law, shock probation would suspend the rest of the sentence and allow the remainder to be served under probation.
“Subject to the provisions of KRS Chapter 439 and Chapters 500 to 534, any Circuit Court may, upon motion of the defendant made not earlier than thirty (30) days nor later than one hundred eighty (180) days after the defendant has been incarcerated in a county jail following his conviction and sentencing pending delivery to the institution to which he has been sentenced, or delivered to the keeper of the institution to which he has been sentenced, suspend the further execution of the sentence and place the defendant on probation upon terms the court determines. Time spent on any form of release following conviction shall not count toward time required under this section.”
On Wednesday, a Kenton County judge held a hearing for Johnson’s motion and has taken it under advisement.
The Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 16th Judicial Circuit Rob Sanders says the judge will rule on it in writing.
“It was her motion for shock probation," Sanders said Wednesday. "She’s already been sentenced to and is serving a 15-year sentence. It’s already over. The judge took it under submission and will rule on it in writing.”
During the trial, prosecutors claimed Johnson sent dozens of checks totaling $4 million to unauthorized individuals, who claimed to be vendors, between May 2017 and September 2018.
In July of 2018, Keith Tasher was arrested in the Bahamas in connection to receiving funds from Johnson.
According to his arrest warrant, he deposited the checks in his account, kept about $400,000 while using wire transfers to send the rest to accounts in China.
Tasher’s pretrial conference is scheduled for June 8, 2020.
Johnson was terminated from the Northern Kentucky Convention & Visitors Bureau in October of 2018 after working there for 20 years.
The following month, Johnson pleaded guilty to theft of more than $1 million, unlawful access to a computer and abuse of public trust of more than $100,000.
Following Johnson’s motion for shock probation, the Northern Kentucky Convention & Visitors Bureau issued a statement:
“Bridget Johnson violated the public trust. Having confessed and been convicted in Kenton Circuit Court, she should serve the full term of her sentence.”
