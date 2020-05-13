Gov. DeWine hopes to announce when pools, summer activities can reopen and resume on Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has been gradually unveiling dates when businesses, locations, and organizations shut down amid the coronavirus crisis can reopen and resume.
He said he hopes to announce when public pools can reopen and summer activities can resume on Thursday.
"We understand people need to make plans. Summer’s about here. We’re certainly going to get that information shortly,” the Governor said in Tuesday’s press conference.
Lt. Governor Jon Husted has also been working on the plans.
During a press conference last week, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine also set May 15 as the date hair salons and barbershops can reopen.
In addition to the guidelines that will be laid out on the Ohio Department of Health’s website, customers will also have to abide by any individual policies the businesses makes on their own.
Non-essential medical procedures resumed on May 1, while employees in positions like construction jobs and in a general office setting could have returned on May 4.
The state’s retailers were allowed to fully reopen on May 12.
