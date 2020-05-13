43 Greater Cincinnati breweries team up to help citizens impacted by pandemic

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Breweries throughout the Greater Cincinnati area have come together to help those feeling a direct impact of COVID-19.
Taft’s Brewing Co. and 42 fellow breweries have teamed up to sell shirts and help citizens struggling during the pandemic.
The shirts, which were created by local company TB Products, feature logos from all 43 breweries with the phrases “We’re all in this together” and “Drink Cincy.”
You can buy the shirts online for $30 or you can swing by to get them at Taft’s Brewpourium on Spring Grove Avenue for $25.
In addition to the shirt, Taft’s says customers will also get a $5 off one-time use gift card to use at the participating breweries.
Taft’s says the breweries have partnered with the United Way of Greater Cincinnati to provide direct relief to those affected during the crisis.
All of the proceeds will go to Tri-State citizens impacted by the coronavirus, according to the news release from Taft’s Brewing Co.
