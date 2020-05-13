Healthy Harvest Mobile Market brings fresh, healthy food to Avondale

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A mobile market will provide fresh fruits, vegetables and other healthy food to residents in a Cincinnati neighborhood Wednesday.
The Healthy Harvest Mobile Market will be at the intersection of Reading Road and Forest Avenue in Avondale from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The grocery store on wheels travels weekdays year round to different neighborhoods through out Greater Cincinnati. It serves communities and families without easy access to grocery stores and/or farmers’ markets, lack transportation and/or have financial barriers.
Tri-Health and the Freestore Foodbank partnered in 2016 to launch the mobile market to promote good nutrition and to encourage healthy shopping in neighborhoods. Usually, most low-income neighborhoods have fewer options for fresh foods, they say.
Over the last several weeks, the mobile market received additional support of $5,000 from the Reds Community Fund, as part of their Community Makeover.
Organizers say the money will help cover a portion of peoples grocery bills specifically in the Avondale community.
Groceries for Avondale residents will be covered up to $20 a person.
You can see if Healthy Harvest Mobile Market will be stopping in your neighborhood soon by visiting its website.
