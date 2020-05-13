Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Larry Nance Jr. couldn't wait to get back on the floor. After being cooped up for nearly two months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cavaliers forward was grateful to work out at the team's facility last week. Cleveland and Portland were the first teams to reopen their facilities for structured, voluntary workouts restricted to one player and one coach at each basket. Nance said he felt comfortable and safe despite the unique circumstances. More teams are scheduled to hold workouts this week as more states loosen guidelines that have brought team sports in North America to a standstill.