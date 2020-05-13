WATCH LIVE: Gov. Holcomb updates Hoosiers on coronavirus response

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (FOX19) - Governor Eric Holcomb will update Hoosiers on the latest information regarding the coronavirus in Indiana at 2:30 p.m. EST.
Almost 50% of the coronavirus deaths in Indiana are Hoosiers who are 80 years old and older, but that same age group according to the state health department accounts for the second-lowest percentage of overall tests.
The Indiana State Health Department (ISHD) reports a total of 154,083 tests have been performed throughout the pandemic.
Of all those tests, Hoosiers at least 80-years-old make up 6.5% of them. The only age group making up a lower percentage of the overall tests, those between the ages of zero and 19.
On Wednesday, the ISHD reports an additional 409 cases, which brings the state’s total to 25,473.
The age group of 80 and older account for 10.7% of those total coronavirus cases, according to the state health department’s data.
Indiana’s long-term care facilities (nursing homes, skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, residential facilities) have had 3,033 cases and 584 deaths to date.
ISHD reports another 38 deaths in the state on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 1,482.
Here are county-by-county coronavirus cases, deaths, and tests totals in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Fayette County: 39 cases, four deaths, 333 tested
- Franklin County: 106 cases, seven deaths, 291 tested
- Dearborn County: 154 cases, 17 deaths, 597 tested
- Ohio County: 11 cases, zero deaths, 67 tested
- Ripley County: 105 cases, six deaths, 618 tested
- Switzerland County: 14 cases, zero deaths, 170 tested
- Union County: Eight cases, zero deaths, 81 tested
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.