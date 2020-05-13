How to properly wear a face mask

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -As retail stores and malls reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic, medical experts say it’s important to keep you and others around you safe.
The Centers for Disease Control recommends using cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are hard to maintain like grocery stores and pharmacies to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
First, clean your hands with with soap and water or hand sanitizer.
As you put on the mask, be sure you’re covering your nose and mouth.
Avoid touching the mask while you use it.
Carefully remove it from behind the ears. Be careful not to touch your eyes, nose, and and wash hands immediately after removing.
Throw it away or, if its reusable, the CDC says a washing machine should properly clean and sanitize it.
The CDC also says face coverings should:
- fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face
- be secured with ties or ear loops
- include multiple layers of fabric
- allow for breathing without restriction
- be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape
