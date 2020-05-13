Kentucky Department of Education exploring school start date options

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Department of Education released guidelines to help schools come up with a reopening plan during the coronavirus pandemic.
Each district will come up with its own plan and submit it to the department by July 31.
KDE is considering several options. One includes starting the school year early, possibly in late July. Another option is starting at the normal time or after Labor Day.
Districts would also be asked to consider a regular opening, with most students and staff returning or an adjusted opening with social distancing requirements.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.