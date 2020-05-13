Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EDT

GAMBLING REVENUE-OHIO
Shuttered casinos, racinos sink Ohio gambling revenues
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gambling revenue at Ohio’s four casinos and seven racinos is down about $229 million for the first four months of 2020 when compared to the same quarter last year. That's according to figures reported by the state’s lottery and casino control commissions. The industry has started the year with a roar, setting monthly records in January and February. But things changed when the sites across the state were shuttered March 14 as part of the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. The industry has taken in $410.8 million on gambling this year after paying out winnings. But that’s down from the $640.1 million recorded in 2019
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOST LEARNING
Saturday classes? Schools mull ways to make up lost time
Students returning from their unprecedented break from school could find themselves making up lost time in summer classes, or in the evening or on Saturdays. The new year could start as early as July in California. Maryland could see school year-round. For some, lessons in the new school year may simply begin where they left off. Administrators say everything is on the table as they begin to think beyond the immediate needs of teaching through the pandemic to measuring and making up for lost learning once the worst has passed.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Shoppers slowly trickle back to Ohio's malls, retail shops
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio is taking the first steps toward reviving its economy with the opening of malls and retail shops. But if the first day of shopping on Tuesday is any indication, the restart will come at a slow pace. Shopkeepers and joggers outnumbered customers in the normally bustling Short North neighborhood of Columbus. At a mall in Toledo, roughly two out of three stores at the mall were closed behind metal gates. Gov. Mike DeWine expects 90% of the state’s economy will be restarted by week’s end when barbershops, hair salons and outdoor restaurant dining also comes back.
OHIO SUPREME COURT-DRUNKEN DRIVING
Court accepts drunken driving case with broad implications
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s top court has agreed to weigh in on whether a passerby's warning justified a drunken driving stop. Cleveland.com reports the Ohio Supreme Court accept the case Tuesday brought by a Cincinnati woman. Court documents show a state trooper was at a gas station in November 2017 when a customer pointed out a perceived drunken driver backing out of a space. The trooper testified she displayed signs of driving while impaired. Two lower courts ruled that the trooper did not have reasonable suspicion to make the stop and that he acted on an anonymous tip of uncertain credibility.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-OHIO-LATE-BALLOTS
Disenfranchised: Ohio says 318 ballots delivered too late
CINCINNATI (AP) — Ohio elections officials say 318 voters in Butler County won’t have their ballots counted for the April 28 primary because of a U.S. Postal Service delivery delay. Although the ballots were postmarked by the April 27 deadline, they didn’t get to the Butler County elections board until this week, days after the May 8 deadline to be counted. Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose has written to Postal Service headquarters calling for an investigation and steps to make sure the issue doesn’t happen this fall. A U.S. Postal Service spokesperson said management is looking into the situation and will not be commenting until the investigation is complete.
MOTHER FATALLY SHOT
Police: Man fatally shot woman while their child was nearby
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man fatally shot the mother of his young child outside her home while the child was nearby. Thirty-two-year-old Krysten Connally was shot multiple times in the driveway of her Dayton home Saturday morning after she and 33-year-old Gregory Eugene Blanton had argued. Authorities say Blanton then drove away but surrendered to police about 10 hours later. Blanton faces several charges, including murder, felonious assault and child endangerment, and it wasn’t known Tuesday if he's retained an attorney. Authorities haven't said what the two were arguing about or if they were still in a relationship. The 4-year-old child wasn't injured in the shooting.
HOUSE FIRE-TWO KILLED
2 men killed in Canton house fire died of smoke inhalation
CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Two men killed when a fast-moving fire roared through their northeastern Ohio home last week died of smoke inhalation. Authorities say the fire in Canton Township was reported around 3:45 a.m. Friday by a passer-by. The home was engulfed in flames when emergency responders arrived. Fifty-year-old Steven Roberts and 53-year-old Elzie Simons were found in the home and were pronounced dead at the scene. A small dog also died in the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but authorities have said it did not appear to be suspicious.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
DeWine delays announcing reopening of child care centers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says he isn't ready just yet to say when the rest of the state’s child care centers can reopen. The governor had been expected to release those details Monday. But he says the plan is still being constructed and that it's important to get it right. Only a limited number of child care centers that are caring for the families of essential workers are currently allowed to be open in Ohio. More people are being called back to work now that many offices are able to open and retail stores will be opening on Tuesday.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-PRISON INMATE DEATHS
Multiple Ohio prison deaths include inmate arguing innocence
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Records show at least 41 Ohio prison inmates have died of COVID-19, 25 of them housed in Pickaway Correctional Institution in central Ohio, which includes a medical center. More than 4,300 inmates have tested positive statewide and nearly 500 staff members. Among the prisoners who died was Carlos Ridley, serving a life sentence for a 1981 triple slaying in Lima. Ridley hoped to prove his innocence through DNA testing of crime scene evidence. But an appeals court denied his latest question May 4, and he died after being rushed to the hospital the next day.
POLICE SHOOTING-PARK
Authorities: Police officer shoots, wounds man at park
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A man who authorities say was acting strangely and speaking incoherently in an Ohio park was shot and wounded by a police officer. The shooting at Possum Creek Metropark in Dayton occurred shortly before 8:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Park rangers were dispatched there after a 911 caller reported the man had been speaking incoherently for more than an hour and was acting strangely before he suddenly ran off without shoes. A county sheriff’s deputy soon found the man and sought medical help for him because he was drinking gasoline. A short time later, the deputy reported the shooting had occurred.